St. Charles Borromeo Seminary Moving To Campus Of Gwynedd Mercy University

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gwynedd Mercy University, Local, St. Charles Borromeo Seminary

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) – Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary is getting a new home. The seminary will relocate to the campus of Gwynedd Mercy University.

The university is selling the seminary’s 15 acres as well as two existing buildings for $10 million.

Gwynedd Mercy also received a $3 million gift from The Maguire Foundation as part of the deal.

The seminary’s move is expected to be completed before the 2024- 2025 school year.

The seminary’s current campus was sold to Main Line Health in 2019.

