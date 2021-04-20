St. Charles Borromeo Seminary Moving To Campus Of Gwynedd Mercy University

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) – Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary is getting a new home. The seminary will relocate to the campus of Gwynedd Mercy University.Looming Derek Chauvin Verdict Prompts Increased Security In Cities Across Tri-State Area
The university is selling the seminary’s 15 acres as well as two existing buildings for $10 million.
The university is selling the seminary's 15 acres as well as two existing buildings for $10 million.

Gwynedd Mercy also received a $3 million gift from The Maguire Foundation as part of the deal.
The seminary’s move is expected to be completed before the 2024- 2025 school year.
The seminary's move is expected to be completed before the 2024- 2025 school year.

The seminary's current campus was sold to Main Line Health in 2019.