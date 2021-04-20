CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Ridley Township News

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Do you recognize this man? Ridley Township Police want to talk to him.

Police say he was caught on camera acting in a suspicious manner Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Looming Derek Chauvin Verdict Prompts Increased Security In Cities Across Tri-State Area

Ridley Township Police Looking To Identify Man Caught On Video 'Acting Suspicious'

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Driver, Passenger Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Fairhill

This happened on the 2200 block of Locust Road and the 500 block of Stanbridge Road.

MORE NEWS: St. Charles Borromeo Seminary Moving To Campus Of Gwynedd Mercy University

You are asked to call police if you can identify the man.