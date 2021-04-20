Philadelphia Police: Driver, Passenger Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Crash In Fairhill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car slammed into a parked car in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood overnight and the driver allegedly made a run for it. Police say the driver crashed at North 7th Street and West Rush Street before abandoning the vehicle, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.Dianna Brice Murder: FBI Joins Philadelphia Police In Search For Justin Smith Wanted In Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend
Officers caught up with him about a block away.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man Found Dead In Front Of Pennsylvania Convention Center
A female passenger was also arrested.
She was placed onto a stretcher before being taken away in an ambulance. No word on her condition.MORE NEWS: Looming Derek Chauvin Verdict Prompts Increased Security In Cities Across Tri-State Area
Police say a gun was recovered at the scene.