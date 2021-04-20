PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will not announce if it will be lifting further COVID-19 restrictions on April 30th this week. Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Tuesday that due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases, the city is pausing its discussion on lifting restrictions until next week.
Health officials reported 560 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the citywide total number of cases to 134,398. There were also another 12 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the city, and there are now 3,395 Philadelphians who've succumbed to the virus.
Farley says the United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 is now widespread in the Philadelphia area and it's dominant. The rise in cases is mainly among people between the ages of 20 and 45 who were not necessarily eligible for the vaccine.
He is encouraging them to go get vaccinated now that Philadelphia is in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout.
