BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Bethlehem officials say Nike Inc. plans a warehouse in the eastern Pennsylvania city that will bring around 250 jobs and perhaps more down the road.
Mayor Robert Donchez said the company has an agreement to lease a million-square-foot facility in Majestic Bethlehem Center, a 441-acre industrial park largely built on former Bethlehem Steel land.
Donchez said Nike is hoping for a mid-summer opening in the building with plans to bring “in the ballpark of 250 jobs with possible growth in the future.”
The facility is to handle e-commerce orders for Nike products on the East Coast, and Donchez said the company was drawn to the Lehigh Valley because of the area’s proximity to New York City. He said the Bethlehem site beat out a competitor in New Jersey.
A message seeking comment was sent to a Nike representative Tuesday.
