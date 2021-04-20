WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A retired Warminster Township police officer accused of sexually abusing at least four teenagers decades ago is facing a bail revocation Tuesday after new information suggests there may be additional victims. Earlier this month, James Carey was charged with more than 120 counts of child sex crimes.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened while Carey worked as a D.A.R.E officer two decades ago.

In a motion obtained by CBS3, prosecutors say the new information suggests there may be more victims and Carey poses an actual “danger to the safety of the minor victim.”

They also deem him a flight risk. Carey has been free on 10% of $100,000 bail — an amount set by Magistrate Maggie Snow earlier this month, despite saying she believed he should be locked up. The judge allowed his release without surrendering his firearm or passport.

The bail revocation hearing is set at 1:30 p.m. before a Bucks County Court of Common Pleas judge.

An accuser came forward in May, breathing new life into a case that goes back more than 30 years. Prosecutors say they have four victims, all sexually abused at the hands of the now-retired cop.

The retired Warminster Township police corporal, accused of molesting and sexually assaulting at least four teenage boys over a span of what detectives believe could be 20 years, was able to post the 10% of $100,000 bond set by a Doylestown magistrate on April 7.

“I can’t answer for what’s in a judge’s mind. I wish I could, but I can’t,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Witnesses described the former D.A.R.E. officer at Log Cabin Middle School in the Centennial School District as a strange officer and a touchy person.

Prosecutors say Carey had been investigated for allegations of sexual abuse of minors before.

A mother came forward to Bucks County detectives in 2001. Complaints were made to law enforcement in New Jersey 15 years ago.

Both investigations went nowhere, but a telling tale, the evidence was apparently strong enough to trigger a stern warning from the former district attorney, telling Warminster Police she had her “grave concerns” with Carey continuing as an officer. But he did.

Court documents show former District Attorney “(Diane) Gibbons advised that while criminal charges could not be filed at that juncture, her office had grave concerns about the safety of the community with Carey being employed as a police officer with the Warminster Township Police Department.”

“In a perverse and a criminal dereliction of duty, James Carey instead took advantage of his power and the inherent credibility that he had while on the job as a police officer,” Weintraub said.

On Tuesday, a grand jury presentment blew the lid off 20 and even 30-year-old allegations the ex-cop sexually assaulted four students from Log Cabin Middle School in the Centennial School District all those years ago.

“Now I urge you if you’re watching this, if you or somebody you know were molested by this man, please come forward,” Weintraub said.

Weintraub, at times just shook his head at arrest papers, telling reporters Carey was most recently a school bus driver in Cape May County before he resigned in the fall.

Carey is accused of using his position and badge to solicit sex from teenagers all those years ago, and in places like his hot tub, his accusers’ own homes and on trips out of town.

Following Carey’s arraignment, his lawyer said they would work to clear Carey’s name.

“He’s innocent and we look forward to proving his innocence in court,” Michael Applebaum, Carey’s lawyer, said.

Prosecutors say Carey had a co-molester — a man identified as Charles Goodenough. The DA was forced to drop the case against Goodenough because after receiving a grand jury subpoena, they say he died by suicide.

“We identified Goodenough’s victims who were linked to him through the Boy Scouts,” Weintraub said.

Carey retired from the Warminster force in 2009, his police credentials intact.