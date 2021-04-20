PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Phillies lost to the San Francisco Giants on Monday night 2-0, in a game that didn’t provide a ton of memorable moments on the field. But, in the stands, some of the fans in attendance took time to make sure that their displeasure with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could be heard ringing throughout Citizens Bank Park.

If you listen in to the chants, you can actually hear the Phillies public address system playing the music that usually tries to get a “Let’s Go Phil-lies” chant going. Instead, fans continued with a “Fire Howie” clap, clap, clap clap clap rhythm.

As Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation pointed out in his piece on the chants, it’s not the first time that Eagles fans have expressed these feelings towards the general manager. One look at any tweet posted from the Eagles official account will show a litany of responses in the same vein.

The displeasure is built on a variety of factors, but perhaps most notably the fact that, after the worst Eagles season since 2012, the organization didn’t fully clean house and bring in a new GM along with a new coach. Combine that with a track record of drafting that put Roseman 21st of 23 general managers in NFL.com writer Gregg Rosenthal’s power rankings and it’s easy to see how fans ended up at this point.

For whatever chants rang out at the ballpark on Monday night, it remains highly unlikely that a change will be made any time soon. The NFL draft is now just over a week away and Roseman has 11 picks at his disposal with which he’ll hope to change the minds of the fan base by bringing in an infusion of young talent to the aging roster.