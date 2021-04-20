BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — We’re hearing from a teenage girl who fought for her life after a violent crash.

She and three high school friends were injured when the car they were in was struck by an accused drunk driver.

On Friday, the Bucks County district attorney revealed the driver, 24-year-old Shane Brolly, who was here in the U.S. on an expired work visa and was driving without a license, will be facing additional charges after a blood alcohol test showed he was driving drunk at twice the legal limit.

Today, CBS3’s Alicia Roberts spoke with Angelique Corsino via Zoom after yet another doctor’s appointment, about the night she says she saw the lights coming toward them and knew something was about to go terribly wrong.

“It went from having a perfect day, an amazing day with my friends, enjoying the first day of spring break, then all of a sudden, five minutes away from my house being hit by the car,” Corsino said.

It was a Saturday that started with a sunrise on the beach, capped off by ice cream with three of her Neshaminy High School classmates. She shared a picture that was taken before everything changed.

“I don’t remember being hit but I remember seeing the truck,” Corsino said.

Corsino was sitting in the back seat when officials say Brolly tried to pass a car in a double-yellow zone, hitting the girls’ car head-on at a high speed. A blood alcohol test showed Brolly was driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit.

“Everybody was screaming,” Corsino said.

The girls were trapped in the car that had flipped over along Bridgetown Pike — all of them in critical condition.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to make it because when I was in the car I just remember being in so much pain, I just thought everything was done,” Corsino said.

Since the accident, more than three weeks ago, the girls have been in and out of the hospital facing multiple surgeries and months of rehab.

“I’m at doctor’s appointments all the time now,” she said. “I don’t think life is ever going to be the same.”

Corsino says that night has bonded her forever as one of the Neshaminy Four, touched by the support of the community and hopeful for the future.

“I want to be able to enjoy another perfect day with my friends, more friends at the beach, that was just the start,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Neshaminy Four to help with their medical expenses as each of the girls still have a long road to recovery.

There is also an ice cream fundraiser this Wednesday at Bruster’s on Bridgetown Pike.

Brolly faces a judge for a preliminary hearing on May 13. He remains in county jail unable to post bail.