PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI has joined the Philadelphia Police Department’s search for 23-year-old Justin Smith who is wanted in the murder of Dianna Brice. Authorities say Smith is known to have connections to Greensboro, North Carolina, New Castle, Delaware and has been seen in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami, Florida and in Atlanta, Georgia.

The FBI’s Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force announced their involvement in the case on Tuesday.

Smith is wanted in the murder of his pregnant 21-year-old girlfriend Dianna Brice, who disappeared on March 30. Brice’s body was found on April 5.

An autopsy revealed the cause of Brice’s death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The unborn child also died.

Philadelphia police arrested Tylydiah Garnett for her involvement in Brice’s murder on April 10. Her charges include arson, criminal conspiracy, use of communication facility, abuse of a corpse and other related offenses.

The timeline of events shows that on March 30, around 11:30 a.m., Justin Smith, Brice’s boyfriend, picked her up from K Laundry in Lansdowne. Before she was picked up, her mother noticed she was visibly upset but wouldn’t say why.

By 1:30 p.m. the victim’s mom calls to say the laundry is done and it’s time to head home. Brice says she never made it to the pharmacy to pick up her prescription but would meet at home.

That was the last time Brice was in contact with anyone. Frantic to get in touch, Betty Cellini, Brice’s mother, calls Smith. He claims they got into an argument and Brice left.

A threat to file a police report angers Smith and his phone then goes unanswered.

By 5:30 p.m. Smith’s car is spotted abandoned and on fire at 59th and Florence Streets in Southwest Philadelphia. Brice’s body was found a week later a little over a mile from the location of the abandoned vehicle.

Smith has been charged with murder and other related offenses and a state warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The FBI is also offering a reward for any information leading directly to Smith’s arrest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact your local FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate.