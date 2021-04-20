PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty on all three counts in George Floyd’s murder, was led out of the courtroom Tuesday in handcuffs. The nation and those in the Philadelphia area held their breath, wondering what the jury would decide about the man whose knee was on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked, and he was taken to jail. How much prison time he will serve will be determined in eight weeks. Philadelphia leaders say this is not a time to celebrate, and that this is a somber moment. People down at City Hall agreed with the president of the Urban League’s sentiments.

“Most African Americans in the United States were all holding their breath and hoping for the correct verdict,” Urban League of Philadelphia President Andrea Custis said. “That’s not where we should be.”

All eyes were on the Chauvin trial as the world watched a jury convict the former Minneapolis police officer on all three charges in Floyd’s murder.

Custis believes justice was served Tuesday, but this is certainly not a time to celebrate.

“I appreciate that people are happy, but I believe that this is a time all of us need to say a little prayer,” Custis said, “and it needs to be a time of somber remembrance of George Floyd and others who have lost their life through police violence.”

There wasn’t much celebration in Philadelphia.

Protesters gathered quietly at City Hall, holding up signs of the last words of unarmed individuals who have died at the hands of police.

“I want people to see that their words were calling on their mother, one young man said ‘I won’t even kill a fly, why are you hurting me?’ These were people,” Rev. Jeffrey Jordan with WhoSoEver Metropolitan Community Church said.

The protesters didn’t have to say a single word, but their message was heard loud and clear.

But those fighting for equality say the work isn’t don’t yet.

“This verdict will create more dialogue and create a call to action on what we need to do,” Custis said. “Because we have a problem with policing in all the major cities.”

Police were present at Tuesday night’s vigil and the protests in Philadelphia have been peaceful.