PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Citizens Bank and the Phillies are joining the fight against hunger in Philadelphia with a new initiative Phans Feeding Families. Officials say they are looking to raise $75,000 to help Philabundance’s hunger relief efforts.
To kick off the campaign, Citizens Mid-Atlantic President Daniel Fitzpatrick presented a $50,0000 contribution from the bank Tuesday morning.
Fans of the Phillies can also support the effort virtually with donations.
Click here for more information.