PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A raging brush fire has reached four alarms. Chopper 3 was over the area of 10th Street and Venango Avenue in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.
Officials say the fire is burning along train tracks and is impacting travel in the area.
Citizens are being asked to avoid the area.
As of right now, there are no reports of injuries.
Authorities say several businesses in the area have been evacuated.
