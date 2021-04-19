Police: Woman Shot In Face, Killed In Frankford

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is dead after Philadelphia police say she was shot in the face. It happened on the 1500 block of Overington Street in Frankford, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

So far, no word on what sparked the violence.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.