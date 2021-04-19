PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 35-year-old woman at gunpoint inside a DoubleTree Hotel in South Philadelphia. The incident happened at the DoubleTree located on the 200 block of South Broad Street just after 5:30 p.m. on April 4.
Officers say a Black man forced his way into the victim's hotel room and once inside he pistol-whipped the victim demanding she opened the safe in the room. After taking several thousand dollars the suspect fled the room.
Hotel security then chased the suspect but lost him on the 200 block of Juniper Street.
The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 25 and 30 of medium build. He was reportedly wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.