ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — George Floyd’s death sparked global protests and unrest. Now, the tri-state is preparing for potential fallout from the verdict in Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Cities across the region are beefing up security in preparation for the Chauvin verdict. Eyewitness News spoke with officials in New Jersey, Delaware and Philadelphia who say their police departments are prepared for the possibility of civil unrest.

“It was an unfortunate incident that happened here in the city of Atlantic City — a string of riots, looting,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Smalls Sr. said.

Looting didn’t just happen in Atlantic City, it happened in major cities across the country as a result of the death of George Floyd.

All eyes are on the Chauvin case as 12 jurors decide the former Minneapolis police officer’s fate. It’s a decision major cities have been anticipating.

“I trust the fine men and women in blue of the Atlantic City Police Department under the leadership of Chief Sarkos. We have been briefed on any possibilities. So far we are not aware of any intel of Atlantic City,” Small said.

Eyewitness News also reached out to officials in Wilmington, Delaware.

The police department sent us a statement, reading: “Similar to our partner agencies throughout the region, our department will remain vigilant for any incidents that may arise, and to ensure we mobilize resources as necessary.”

Businesses are not boarded up in Atlantic City or Wilmington, but businesses in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia aren’t taking any chances.

“Let’s just not go back to destruction because we — it’s too hard to rebuild,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Philadelphia Police already have a plan in place. On Friday, the department announced a response plan including potential street closures, and officers’ schedules have been adjusted to make sure more boots are on the ground.

“While most folks in our city will notice an increased presence, we will do everything possible to avoid causing disruptions to the daily lives of our residents and visitors,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Twelve hundred members of the National Guard and the State Police will also be assisting Philadelphia police.