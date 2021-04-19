PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers star Joel Embiid is being recognized by the National Basketball Association for making a special assist off the court. The NBA announced the Sixers’ center has received the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work to combat youth homelessness.
In February, Embiid donated $100,000 to three local organizations — Youth Services, Inc., Project Home, and the Sunday Breakfast Mission.READ MORE: Philadelphia Businesses Taking Precautionary Measures As Trial Of Derek Chauvin Heads To Jury
“It’s a huge honor to receive the NBA Cares Community Assist Award,” Embiid said. “Giving back and using the platform I have to create positive change in the city I love has always been important to me. Covenant House Pennsylvania is doing amazing work, and they are an incredibly deserving recipient of this $10,000 donation. I will continue to give back to those in my community who are less fortunate and I look forward to delivering a championship to Philadelphia and the best fans in the world.”READ MORE: As Events Return To Schuylkill River, Officials Working To Improve Access For Everyone
We’re told his donations have provided 15,000 meals, clothing and medical treatments for young people facing housing insecurity in Philadelphia.MORE NEWS: EXCLUSIVE: Teen Recalls Fearing For Life After Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver Critically Injured Her, 3 Friends In Bucks County
In honor of Embiid’s contributions, the NBA will donate $10,000 to Covenant House Pennsylvania.