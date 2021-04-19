BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — There was a very special drive-by birthday party to celebrate a World War II veteran in Burlington County on Sunday afternoon. Eddie Hill celebrated his 100th birthday in Edgewater Park.
The retired engineer served both in the air force and the army.
Mr. Hill’s nieces organized the party.
They say it was tough keeping it a secret because he is very involved in the community.
Mr. Hill told Eyewitness News his secret to longevity.
"I walk a lot, get a lot of exercise. It's wonderful to see the community come out and celebrate," Hill said.
Family members say Mr. Hill goes to the community center at least two times a week.