DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University will have in-person graduations for the first time since December 2019. The commencements will be for all students who graduated in the spring classes of 2020 and 2021, including those who completed in the summer and winter of 2020.

Each graduate will be given two tickets for their commencement.

The university will hold six separate ceremonies in order to stay in accordance with Delaware’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The university’s graduation ceremony dates and locations are listed below:

10 a.m. Friday, May 7 – The School of Graduate, Adult and Extended Studies (Master’s and Doctorate) at the Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard

9 a.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Agriculture, Science and Technology at the Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard.

9 a.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Humanities, Education and Social Science at Alumni Stadium

1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Business at Alumni Stadium.

1 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The College of Health and Behavioral Sciences at Tubman/Laws Residential Hall Courtyard

4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – The spring 2020 graduates at Alumni Stadium.

“There is nothing more central to what we do or more important — than ensuring that our students complete their degrees and are prepared to pursue their wildest dreams,” University President Tony Allen said.

Each ceremony will combine video and live presentations and there will also be a few surprise guests.

All guests must show a negative COVID-19 test taken no less than three days prior to the ceremony or they must have proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination certification. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival and masks are to be properly worn at all times while on campus.

For more information click here.