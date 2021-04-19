CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Camden City schools are reopening Monday for hybrid learning for students in pre-k through second grade. Schools have been closed for over a year because of the pandemic.
School officials say they are working to phase in other grades in the coming weeks.
Officials say they have implemented a number of health and safety protocols, including mask-wearing, temperature checks and social distancing.
This comes as New Jersey opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 or older on Monday.