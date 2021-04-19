WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One little girl’s love of the outdoors was the perfect inspiration for a wish come true. Today, Make-A-Wish teamed up with Nemours Hospital in Wilmington to bring 8-year-old Clover’s dreams to life.
Clover has a congenital heart condition.
At first, she wanted to go to Disney World. But with the pandemic, she had to reimagine her wish.
Clover decided on a camping experience complete with animals and nature tools. She also had a very special guest stop by — her doctor.
Clover and her family have plans to travel this summer. They’ll go places that let Clover unwind and relax all while having a fun adventure.