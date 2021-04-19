PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies had several players and coaches enter COVID-19 protocols Monday. The team announced the roster changes for Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants this afternoon.
Reliever Jose Alvarado, infielder Ronald Torreyes, and starting pitcher Matt Moore were moved to the injured list.
Phillies have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/8dik6AkSDB
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 19, 2021
First base coach Paco Figueroa and coaching assistant Bobby Meacham entered COVID-19 protocols.
The Phillies host the Giants at Citizens Bank Park Monday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.