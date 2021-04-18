PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Phillies celebrated the Phillie Phanatic’s birthday prior to Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon for the Phanatic’s birthday celebrations.

The Phanatic got a special visit from his mother who flew in from the Galápagos Island. And he was also joined by other Philadelphia team mascots — Gritty, Swoop, Franklin, and Phang — for his 2021 birthday celebration.

As if a videotaped message from Bryce Harper wasn’t thoughtful enough — his best pal also went yard in the bottom of the first inning Sunday.

Leave it to @bryceharper3 to get his best pal such a thoughtful birthday gift 💕 pic.twitter.com/M5eYIdGVQn — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 18, 2021

“Leave it to @BryceHarper to get his best pal such a thoughtful birthday gift,” the Phillies tweeted.

The guy just knows how to celebrate 🥳 pic.twitter.com/foDkZs7fIk — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 18, 2021

The Phillies also shared never-before-seen footage from the Phanatic’s 2020 birthday — at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This never-before-seen footage of the Phanatic’s sad 2020 birthday celebration goes out to all who celebrated pandemic birthdays,” the Phillies tweeted. “EVERYBODY it’s okay! He’s making up for it this year.”

EVERYBODY it's okay! He's making up for it this year 🙂 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 18, 2021

The Phanatic made his debut — rather, was born — in 1978.

“It is an absolute joy to watch the Phils on Sunday during the Phanatic’s B-day and listen to Michael Jack Schmidt commentate,” original Phanatic Dave Raymond tweeted.

The Phillies beat the Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. Pitcher Aaron Nola struck out 10 batters and threw a two-hitter for his first nine-inning shutout in the majors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.