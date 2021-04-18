PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local country music star is apologizing to Philadelphia Eagles fans after going on a fishing trip with the enemy. Delaware native Jimmie Allen is the first Black musician to win “New Male Artist of the Year” at the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

During an interview on 92.5 XTU last week, Allen made it a point to apologize to Eagles fans for his recent fishing trip with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He posted a photo featuring Prescott on Instagram and Eagles fans were not happy about it.

“Before I say this, I want to apologize to all my Philadelphia Eagles fans out there,” Allen said. “Man, I tried not to like him but he’s a cool dude.”

“Converting to a new NFC East team huh? LOL,” one comment on the post read.

Another said, “You should’ve worn some Eagles’ gear to let them know what the deal is!!!”

One comment was a little harsh saying they “lost all respect” since he was hanging out with Dak.

You can watch the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night on CBS beginning at 8 p.m.