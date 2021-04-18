WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Delaware State Police have charged four teenagers in a series of violent carjackings, including one in which the victim was struck with her own car. Police on Sunday said they charged two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl with robbery and other counts. The four teens live in Wilmington and New Castle County.
In an April 8 carjacking in Newark, police say a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl stole the keys from a customer stopped at a Wawa convenience store. The victim was assaulted and before the suspects drove off they steered the car at the victim and struck her in the leg.
Police agencies coordinated their investigation after determining a large number of vehicle thefts throughout New Castle County over the last two weeks.
The arrests were made Friday when troopers spotted a stolen Dodge Challenger with seven teenagers inside.
Four of those in the car were charged in the carjackings; the other three were not charged by state police.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press.