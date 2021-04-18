Police Investigating Overnight Shooting In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at Wyalusing Avenue and North 56th Street.CBS3 Pet Project: Tips For Getting Your Dog To Walk On A Leash
There's no word on the victim's condition.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
Investigators are working to determine what sparked the gunfire.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.