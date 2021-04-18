PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to sweep the streets of Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a teen girl was one of two people shot in Kensington Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Amber Street just after 4 p.m.
Police say the 17-year-old girl was shot once in the back while sitting inside the property and a 25-year-old man was shot twice.
Police say the 17-year-old girl was shot once in the back while sitting inside the property and a 25-year-old man was shot twice.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
Police say an arrest was made.
