PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Northern Liberties wrapped up its weekend-long sidewalk sale Sunday. The event was as much about cleaning out your house as it was getting to meet your neighbors.

“I feel like we’ve all been purging during COVID so it’s just like stuff I don’t want anymore,” Susan Graeser said. “So, it’s not like trash so I don’t want to throw it out.”

There’s a notorious pig up for Sale on North 3rd Street.

Susan Graeser and her family were hoping to sell her favorite tchotchke along with some children’s toys and farm fresh eggs.

For Adrienne Dygert and her dog Charlotte, they were hoping to get rid of unwanted area rugs and racks of clothes.

“At first I was like this is a lot of work, but really it’s all going to be worth it,” Dygert said. “You love to see it. Just moving stuff out, it’s a win-win all the way around.”

While this event is as much about people getting their hands on a nice piece of art or anything else they might want, it’s also about neighbors getting out of their homes.

“We haven’t been able to do anything, so this is our first time like ‘neighborhooding’ it up again and it was really exciting,” Graeser said.

This is one of the first large-scale events in the neighborhood since the pandemic hit.

About 125 home vendors took part in the two-day event.

“Everybody coming by, talking, it’s like being able to get some human interaction after so, so long in lockdown,” Dygert said. “It’s been awesome.”