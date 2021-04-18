Man, Woman Shot To Death In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man and a woman were shot to death in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 4800 block of N. Howard Street, just after 6 a.m.2 Injured In North Philadelphia House Fire
Police found a man, 25 to 30 years old, shot twice in the head.
A woman, 25 to 30 years old, was shot once in the head.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Their names have not been released.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
