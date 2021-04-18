PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a man and a woman injured. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Wyalusing Avenue and North 56th Street.
A 36-year-old woman was shot five times. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and is in stable condition.
The female victim identified the man as the shooter, police said.
However, no arrests have been made. So far, no word on a motive.
