BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — There was a very special drive-by birthday party to celebrate a World War II veteran in Burlington County on Sunday afternoon. Eddie Hill celebrated his 100th birthday in Edgewater Park.
The retired engineer served both in the air force and the army.READ MORE: Neighbors In Northern Liberties Wrap Up Weekend-Long Sidewalk Sale Sunday
Mr. Hill’s nieces organized the party.
They say it was tough keeping it a secret because he is very involved in the community.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: 17-Year-Old Girl Injured In Kensington Double Shooting
Mr. Hill told Eyewitness News his secret to longevity.
“I walk a lot, get a lot of exercise. It’s wonderful to see the community come out and celebrate,” Hill said.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Phillies Celebrate Phanatic's Birthday Prior To Sunday's Game Against Cardinals
Family members say Mr. Hill goes to the community center at least two times a week.