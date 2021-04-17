CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Valley sent 10 people to the hospital on Saturday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard just west of Newtown Road in Upper Macungie Township.

Police said a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a line of stopped cars and struck a pickup truck.

The pickup truck was then pushed into a van, according to police.

The victims are being treated for various injuries, police said.

There is no word yet if there will be any charges.