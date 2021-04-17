UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — A multi-vehicle crash in Lehigh Valley sent 10 people to the hospital on Saturday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard just west of Newtown Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Police said a tractor-trailer failed to stop for a line of stopped cars and struck a pickup truck.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming? Derek Chauvin Trial: Renewed Calls For Justice Ring Throughout Philadelphia Streets Ahead Of Closing Arguments
The pickup truck was then pushed into a van, according to police.
The victims are being treated for various injuries, police said.MORE NEWS: Seven People Hospitalized After Crash In North Philadelphia: Police
There is no word yet if there will be any charges.