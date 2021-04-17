PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police said it happened just after 5 p.m.
The accident happened on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue.
There’s no word at this time on the conditions of the people involved.
Authorities said they were taken to Temple University Hospital.
Police are trying to determine how the accident happened.