PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Faith leaders in Philadelphia are zeroing in yet again on the city’s gun violence epidemic. Calling for the collective to take control.

“An action plan that will unite religious institutions,” Rev. Steven Robinson said.

Leaders from various religious backgrounds gathered in Frankford on Saturday to announce their intentions to be more active against the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia.

“What are you going to do? These are our children that are dying in the streets,” Robinson said.

“We don’t want to say you’re right, you’re wrong,” Christ Restoration Evangelistic Ministry Elder Calvin Rooks said. “We’re all coming together for the main cause.”

“And to invite other people into the community of faith no matter what your denomination,” Father Thomas Higgins said.

Robinson says statements from Mayor Jim Kenney and money from a city budget are well-intentioned, but they will only go so far.

“All of these programs will be ineffective, I believe, will be ineffective if we don’t touch the hearts of the people in Philadelphia, particularly young people,” Robinson said.

The Inter-Faith Social Change Movement community town hall had a clear message. They say religious institutions are no longer being silent. They want to be a congregation of the community no longer confined to a building.

Only a grassroots effort solves this problem, they claim. It begins with connecting with young people through a moral intervention and not being afraid of telling the truth.

“When people listen and pour their heart out to you, then you can react and help them in a better way,” Rooks said.

“It’s time for us to pass the torch and give them the opportunity to speak and for them to realize what their potential is and can be developed,” Robinson said.

The Inter-Faith Social Change Movement will meet every third Saturday of the month in Frankford. You can find more information at their website by clicking here, or you can call them at 215-498-6882.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.