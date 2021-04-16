PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office and senior law enforcement officials are expected to announce a major criminal indictment on Friday. Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams will hold a press conference to announce charges in a higher education fraud case.
CBS3 has obtained the unsealed indictment of Moshe Porat of Bala Cynwyd. He is the former Dean of Temple University’s Fox School of Business, and is alleged, with two co-conspirators, in falsifying data to improve the college rankings status.
The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m.
- What: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Law Enforcement Officials Announce Major Criminal Indictment
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above
