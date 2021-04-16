PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials, community partners, business owners, and faith leaders will share planning underway and resources available in advance of the anticipated verdict in the murder trial of George Floyd.
Earlier in the week, Philadelphia police urged businesses in Port Richmond to prepare for possible unrest in the city ahead of the verdict. Police worry looting may happen regardless of the outcome in the Chauvin trial.
- What: City Officials Share Planning for Chauvin Trial Verdict
- When: Friday, April 16, 2021
- Time: 12 p.m.
