PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley will provide the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and will be joined by Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Deputy Commissioner for EMS Crystal Yates to talk about COVID vaccine distribution in Philadelphia.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
