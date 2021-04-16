PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are waking up to feels like temperatures in the 20s,30s & 40s on this glorious Friday morning. The cooler than normal temperatures remain a factor for the rest of the day with temperatures averaging 5- 10 degrees cooler than normal.2 Teens Injured In Drive-By Shooting After Leaving Police Athletic League In South Philly, Police Say
Winds will be gusty through the rest of the day, keeping the chill in the air. Skies will be clear to start the day but clouds are expected to increase through the afternoon. Spotty shower activity is likely during this time especially north of the city.
The large upper-level system that has kept us cool and dreary for much of the week finally breaks down and moves out for Saturday.
Sunshine returns Saturday, temperatures will remain slightly below normal to kick start the weekend. By Sunday, spotty showers could make their way into the region, temperatures will also be warming up.
Light showers remain a threat into Monday. By Tuesday temperatures will soar into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine around. Next chance of showers arrives Wednesday.