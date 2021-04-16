Philadelphia Police Searching For 2 Men After 17-Year-Old Boy Injured In Fairhill Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood that left a 17-year-old boy injured. Police responded to the 300 block of West Logan Street, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.WATCH LIVE: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Law Enforcement Officials To Announce Charges Against Former Dean Of Temple University's Fox School Of Business
Officers found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm on the 4600 block of Fernhill Road.
He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Police are currently searching for two male suspects.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.