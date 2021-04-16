UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of a suspect who assaulted an employee. Eyewitness News reporter Alicia Roberts has the latest as officials search for the suspect and a look at a growing pattern of safety concerns for SEPTA employees and riders.

Eyewitness News pressed officials for the data about how often something like this happens. What we found may highlight a troubling trend for its more than 302 million annual riders.