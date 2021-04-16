PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Delaware man who was speeding and under the influence of drugs when his car crashed head-on into an SUV in South Philadelphia will spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty in a crash that killed three people. A judge sentenced Keith Campbell Friday to 37.5 to 76 years behind bars.
The charges stem from a Jan. 2, 2019 crash that killed Dennis Palandro Jr., 31 and Joseph Ferry, 36, members of a string band that had performed hours earlier in the annual New Year's Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. Ferry's fiancee, Kelly Wiseley, 35, was also killed in the accident, while Palandro's wife was seriously injured.
Prosecutors have said Campbell apparently stabbed himself numerous times before the crash occurred.
During the sentencing hearing, Campbell's lawyers said he is a schizophrenic who had been struggling through the mental health system. The judge took Campbell's mental health issues into consideration but also called him "a danger."
