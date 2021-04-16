PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- By all accounts, the Eagles will enter the 2021 season with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. After taking over the starter role for the final four games of the 2020 season, Hurts will now get the opportunity to be the starter from Day 1 as the team looks to figure out whether or not he’s the long-term answer. For former Eagles quarterback and QB guru Ron Jaworski, there’s plenty to like about Hurts, even if it’s unclear whether he’s the long-term answer right now.

“You know I spoke to a lot of coaches about Jalen Hurts, and he is a football wonk,” Jaworski said in an interview with SI.com’s Eagle Maven John McMullen. “He loves football. He studies the game, he asks a lot of questions, the players matriculate to him, they like him, you know, he’s got an effervescence for the game. You watch him on the field, a calmness, but you could tell the passion that he has, he has those intangibles as well.”

That passion for the game is what Jaworski points to as strengths for Hurts, saying it’s “crystal clear” the young quarterback has the physical talent to play in the league. But, Jaws acknowledges, whether he can be the long-term starter is murkier due to one simple reason.

“What he lacks is experience,” Jaworski said.

There were plenty of flashes in Hurts’ four starts that got fans excited. But, overall, it was an up-and-down experience as he finished completing just 52 percent of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions. Jaworski’s biggest concern is how Hurts will adjust as defenses continue to get more and more tape on him pointing to his early success before struggles late.

“Those things he had success with for a couple of games all sudden were taken away, and he had to play quarterback from the pocket,” Jaworski said. “In other words read coverage, anticipate throws, all those things that add to longevity at the quarterback position he struggled with. So, he started out really really good. He struggled late, and so that’s why I give the grade an incomplete. We need to see more of him.”

The Eagles are tentatively scheduled to begin voluntary in-person workouts on Monday, April 19. The journey for Hurts to improve will continue there as the team starts preparations for the 2021 season.