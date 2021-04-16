PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Closing arguments in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are scheduled for Monday. A jury will decide whether his actions caused the death of George Floyd. The City of Philadelphia is preparing for potential unrest.

Philadelphia police say there is no known threat at this time, but they want to ensure that people and businesses are protected. Businesses are being urged to protect their exteriors. East Coast Wings and Grill in Port Richmond is now boarded up.

City leaders on Friday also laid out a plan that aims to clamp down on possible civil unrest following the Chauvin trial. It includes the possibility of closing down streets and bridges and even calling the Pennsylvania National Guard back in.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police officers have had vacations canceled to add more boots on the ground.

“Let me be very clear, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Friday. “The safety of all demonstrators along with the safety of our residents, business owners, and visitors is a top priority for the PPD. It’s important to say that at this time, there are no known specific threats to our city. Over the next few days, there are several demonstrations that are scheduled to take place, but we do not have any reason to believe that these will be anything other than peaceful demonstrations. However, regardless of what may develop, I am confident that our department is prepared for whatever may come our way.”

In addition to the safety plan, Mayor Jim Kenney unveiled an open letter to citizens ahead of the verdict.

Here is the full copy of Kenney’s letter: