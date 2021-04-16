PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Philadelphia adult residents are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Friday. Farley also said all city residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

The city was originally scheduled to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults on Monday. Pennsylvania expanded its eligibility this past Monday.

“This week we heard from an increasing number of hospitals and pharmacies and our mass vaccination sites that they’re having difficulty filling the vaccination spots,” Farley said. “We don’t want those vaccination slots to go unused.”

Farley said the city remains concerned about city residents 65 years and older. City-run vaccination clinics will be inviting residents 65 and older first, Farley said.

The Center City mass vaccination site was expanded for another four weeks on Wednesday. It will be administering the Pfizer vaccine. Farley said the site vaccinated 4,000 Philadelphians on Wednesday and 4,600 people on Thursday. The city said the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all weekend.

The Esperanza Community Vaccination Center reopened on Wednesday after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause. The clinic has switched from the J&J vaccine to Pfizer. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend.

Both mass vaccination sites are offering walk-up vaccinations, the city said Friday.

Anyone who would like to sign up for an appointment through the city can do so by clicking here.

The city announced 631 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the citywide total to 132,560.

According to the city’s website, 19.6% of Philadelphia residents are fully vaccinated and 29.1% have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, the city said 309,648 residents are fully vaccinated, as of statistics posted on the website on Friday.

