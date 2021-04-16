Child, Adult Injured In Wilmington Double Shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A double shooting in Wilmington has left a child and an adult injured overnight. The shooting happened on Buttonwood and A Streets, just before midnight Thursday.Philadelphia Weather: Dreary, Cool Friday With Sunshine Returning This Weekend
The adult was taken to Christiana Hospital and the child was taken to Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.
Police have not released their ages.READ MORE: 2 Teens Injured In Drive-By Shooting After Leaving Police Athletic League In South Philly, Police Say
There’s no word on the condition of either victim or a motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Man Threatened To Kill Bus Operator After Being Told To Wear Face Covering, SEPTA Says
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.