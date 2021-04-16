Child, Adult Injured In Wilmington Double Shooting

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A double shooting in Wilmington has left a child and an adult injured overnight. The shooting happened on Buttonwood and A Streets, just before midnight Thursday.

The adult was taken to Christiana Hospital and the child was taken to Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

Police have not released their ages.

There’s no word on the condition of either victim or a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 