PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- It’s a pretty exciting time to be a Sixers fan. The team sits in the top spot in the East with a record of 38-17, one game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets whom they beat on Thursday night. As the end of the season nears, fans are beginning to hope for that elusive championship that the franchise has been seeking since 1983. Point guard Ben Simmons, speaking to Tyler Ricky Tynes in an interview with GQ Magazine, said that he “genuinely” thinks this is the year.

“If we get that No. 1 seed, we keep our hopes up in terms of the energy. Knowing we’d have home court advantage would be big for us, especially if we get the fans all back. Our record at home has been pretty good, it’s always been good the last few years being able to be home. I think this is the year for us to do it, honestly,” Simmons said.

When asked to clarify if he meant win the title, Simmons said yes, he feels this year is different than years prior when the team felt like it had high hopes but didn’t really believe it.

“Win the championship. I genuinely believe that. I feel like there’s been years where guys would’ve said it on the Sixers, but I don’t think we really believed it. But, I genuinely think this is the year,” Simmons said.

Simmons and Tynes cover a variety of topics in the interview from the 24-year-old’s fashion interests to his gaming skills and more. But, in terms of on the court play, Simmons also explained why he feels he’s the defensive player of the year.

“It’s the same with people all around me. I tell them all the time, “Yo! I’m Defensive Player of the Year.” I’m not even questioning it right now. I know I am. That’s a fact. And numbers, certain stats, are cool with certain players. But, at the end of the day, you know….The example would be last night. I was supposed to guard [Kevin Durant]. We match up well size wise. KD’s out. The next person I’m guarding is Kyrie [Irving]. Like, who’s doing that? It’s not many players who are doing that. And to be doing it at a high level like that? I don’t think there’s anybody else really doing that. I mean, Kawhi [Leonard] when he was really playing defense like that, of course. But, it’s not too many guys.”

The confidence from Simmons has certainly been backed up by his and the team’s play. They’ve won three straight and four of their last five games heading into tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.