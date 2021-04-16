PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two mothers and their babies were rushed to the hospital after getting rescued from a burning apartment building in Frankford on Friday. Video from the Citizen app shows the flames shooting out of the building on the 5000 block of Akron Street just after 3 p.m.
An eyewitness says he saw a woman holding her baby out of a fourth-floor window until firefighters arrived.
"She said 'my baby, my baby.' I see the smoke start torching more so close to her so I knew the fire was getting closer. And she said 'I can't take this no more,' and that scared me," the witness named Rod said.
Firefighters rescued a total of 11 people from the building.
We’re told everyone is expected to be OK.