By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A double shooting in Wilmington has left a child and a man injured. The shooting happened on Buttonwood and A Streets, just before midnight Thursday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were injured and taken to the hospital.

The man was taken to Christiana Hospital and the girl was taken to Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. Both are in stable condition.

A CBS3 photographer spotted a gun on Buttonwood Street. Police returned to the scene to collect it as possible evidence.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or email delawarecrimestoppers.org.

