WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – A double shooting in Wilmington has left a child and a man injured. The shooting happened on Buttonwood and A Streets, just before midnight Thursday.

Police say a 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were injured and taken to the hospital.

The man was taken to Christiana Hospital and the girl was taken to Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. Both are in stable condition.

MORE: Wilmington Police mark the handgun, take photographs and box up the weapon as possible evidence. Anyone with information about this shooting can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or email https://t.co/LgXCLhxRQc. pic.twitter.com/MIo55DDtuJ — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 16, 2021

A CBS3 photographer spotted a gun on Buttonwood Street. Police returned to the scene to collect it as possible evidence.

MORE: The shooting happened shortly before midnight at Buttonwood and A streets. A 13-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were injured and taken to the hospital. They are both in stable condition. https://t.co/kfkdojQxQc — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 16, 2021

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or email delawarecrimestoppers.org.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.