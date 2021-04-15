PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating the shooting death of a teen in North Philadelphia. It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Taney Street.New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Proposes New Ambitious Gun Control, Safety Measures
Police say 16-year-old Kadeem Green of West Allegheny Avenue was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.