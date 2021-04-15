PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s Taste with Tori, Eyewitness News is taking you to a place that’s a little nontraditional. It was started by two Drexel University grads that are busy making fresh grub inside a ghost kitchen.

Get your forks and chopsticks ready for a place where pasta and noodles are being freshly made then dressed in flavors from overseas. At Farina Pasta and Noodle, you don’t have to choose between cultures to chow down.

“They’ll get Thai noodles and a side of meatballs,” Dan said. “We have people that order from us literally every day.”

Cranking out fantastic fresh pasta and noodle daily is Dan and Joe.

“Most popular is the Bolognese or the South Philly Alfredo,” Dan said.

Two Drexel grads who met in a pasta-making class and thought why not make some dough doing what they love.

“There’s no fast, casual gourmet pasta place around, so why don’t we start one?” Joe said.

And so, they did. But how do you fill your fork full? Well, you can place your order online through their website or through a delivery service. It’s a little nontraditional, but so is their concept.

