KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Emergency construction crews continue to repair a giant sinkhole that is slowing down traffic at the Schuylkill’s King of Prussia interchange. It is located in the westbound lanes where the roadway splits — I-76 goes to the left and the lanes to the right are for Mall Boulevard, 202 and 422.
Only the far-right shoulder is able to get by westbound, between Route 202 and Mall Boulevard.
Chopper 3 was over the scene Wednesday as crews worked on repairs. The sinkhole was first discovered Sunday afternoon.
What was initially thought to be a quick fix has become more complicated due to the discovery of more moisture and water underground.
How long the fix will take is unclear, so drivers are being warned to expect delays.